“Blue Light Rapist” dies, tested positive for COVID-19, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A Region 8 man convicted in the late 1990′s for rape and kidnapping after using a blue light to pull over women has died in prison.
According to content partner KATV, Robert Todd Burmingham, 54, died Wednesday, Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Solomon Graves said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press briefing Thursday that Burmingham, who was serving a life sentence for rape, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Shannon Woods, who is one of Burmingham’s survivors, told KATV that Burmingham’s death provided her some relief.
“While not everyone may agree with me, I’m happy that he has passed,” Woods told KATV. “Every few months, I would get notifications that he had been released under supervised hospital release.”
Woods has also worked to get a law, called “Shannon’s Law” passed by the Arkansas legislature. The law makes it illegal for anyone to have, purchase, sell or transfer a blue light or blue lens cap or other law enforcement devices in the state.
