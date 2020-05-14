Butler County sheriff said layoffs due to lack of funds

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - As the coronavirus continues to have an effect on your health and safety, it’s now left its mark on an area sheriff’s department leaving some officers jobless.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Department is being forced to make layoffs.
“Some of it is COVID-19 related, but some of it is things that have been going on for a long time," Sheriff Mark Dobbs said.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs has spent more than 15 years with the department, and now he said he’s forced to make a tough decision.
“Here about a month ago, we laid two people off just due to slow downs and revenues have dried up," he said.
He went on to say that due to an increase in online buying, less spending in the community and the loss of conceal and carry permit fees, essential departments are losing thousands of dollars.
“And we all love good bargains on the internet. I order online, I understand that. But it goes around the taxing mechanism, and that’s what funds us," he said.
He also said with the courts being closed for the last month or so, that has also dried up a really big revenue stream.
“But at the end of the day, the sheriff’s department, the police department, is no different than any other business or anything where it takes money to run it," he said; forcing him to make the decision to lay off even more officers.
“As of next week, three more are going to have to be laid off," the sheriff said.
That will making it a total of five.
Sheriff Dobbs said the workers who have been laid off were senior officers closer to retirement, who volunteered to let the younger ones stay longer and gain more experience within the department.
