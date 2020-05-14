CEO of St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro participates in COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall, with Lt. Gov. Griffin

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The CEO of St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro was part of a discussion Thursday involving some of Arkansas’ medical professionals and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin.
In addition to Facebook, Lt. Gov. Griffin hosted the town hall conversation on YouTube.
Chris Barber said safety has been key since the pandemic began, both to employees and patients.
“Clinics are safe to come in. We’re doing more activity with protective masking, cleaning of facilities. Individuals don’t wait in a waiting room. They waiting in their vehicle to come right back to the exam room,” Barber told the panel.
In addition to Barber, several other healthcare officials participated in the event. They include:
- Phillip Gilmore, CEO - Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett
- Eric Pianalto, President – Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers
- Dr. Bruce Murphy, CEO – Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock
- Marcy Doderer, CEO – Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock
Other topics included the healthcare community’s response to the pandemic and how front line workers have been affected.
