High school principal connects with students through Facebook before retiring

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - Southside High School Principal Roger Ried is still putting in hours to make sure his students understand just because they aren’t in the classroom, they have not been forgotten.
He’s trying to make everything as normal for his 420 students as possible in an abnormal time.
After almost 33 years in education and 15 of those at Southside Charter High School as principal, closing time is on the horizon.
But, not without a little fun and an attempt to stay connected.
Ried calling the whole ordeal, the good, the bad and the ugly.
“The good is I’m at least reaching out to them. Sometimes, it’s motivational, sometimes it’s informational," Reid said. "The bad is we all can’t be together and of course, the ugly is me.”
But, what makes these videos sweet is how they end.
“Remember Mr. Ried loves you" each video ending that same way.
A message he has spread for years now; knowing where you come from and who is there always supporting you.
“Two things I want you to remember, number one, once a Southerner always a Southerner. Number two, Mr. Ried loves you.”
