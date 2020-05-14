HUB, CRDC partner to fight homelessness

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of local agencies are joining together to help fight homelessness in Craighead County.
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council and The HUB announced the new partnership Thursday, saying it will help them better provide for those fighting homelessness in Craighead County.
The merger will combine both agencies resources, and will allow individuals easier access to all of the services they provide.
CRDC Director of Human Services Casey Kidd says the two groups working together will make for a more efficient, successful impact on the homelessness issue in our area.
“We know that bundled services, collaboration through community partners is really what can help individuals to achieve stability and maintain that going forward,” said Kidd.
Kidd says this is an opportunity to provide more stability and sustainability through working together.
The partnership also comes as the HUB Director Gwendolyn Zugarek steps down from her role, due to family reasons.
The HUB is now looking to fill that director role, you can find more about the job description and where to apply by visiting the CRDC website here.
