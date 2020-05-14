May 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, May 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Your Thursday will be met with sunshine and increasing southerly breezes.
A couple of showers may develop this afternoon, especially in our western counties.
The temperature should max out in the low 80s for the rest of us.
From Friday onward into the weekend, an approaching cold front should touch off a few showers and storms.
Much of Region 8 will come away with a half-inch of rain or more.

News Headlines
Just because they’re not in the classroom, one Region 8 principal wants his students to know they are not forgotten.
Jonesboro and Paragould first responders went toe-to-toe Wednesday in a battle to save lives.
Police Chief Rick Elliott says just because the number of incidents are down does not mean his officers are not keeping busy.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
