NYIT receives $50,000 in grants from Kays Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of grants will help NYITCOM at Arkansas State provide students with an opportunity to learn about medicine and STEM fields.
According to a press release, NYITCOM at Arkansas State is receiving $50,000 in grants from the Kays Foundation.
NYITCOM will receive the money in two separate grants, with each funding a different program.
The first grant will go toward funding NYIT’s PrepAR program.
Officials said the PrepAR program focuses on providing an easy path for A-State students toward medical school. PrepAR is planning to use the money to prepare A-State students from STEM fields for medical school.
The second grant will go to NYITCOM at A-State’s “Summer Health Academy for Research Exploration” (SHARE) program.
The SHARE program will use the money to make 10 stipends for high school students, allowing them to experience eight weeks of laboratory exposure, along with career development activities.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.