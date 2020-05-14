Paragould alum Braxton Burnside named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

A career .307 hitter, Burnside a native of Paragould, Ark., impressed on the field in her first season in Fayetteville, starting all 25 games at shortstop and led the team in both hits (31) and slugging percentage (.620). Her .392 batting average ranked second on the team while collecting three doubles, five home runs, 20 RBIs, seven walks and 16 runs scored during the 2020 season. Burnside has accumulated 130 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 20 homers and 100 RBIs in her career which includes two prior seasons at Missouri. Burnside graduated as part of the December 2019 class earning an undergraduate degree in communication while attaining a 3.94 GPA. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in human resource and workforce development.