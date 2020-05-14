Pemiscot County, Mo. stay-at-home order to expire May 18

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County leaders met on Thursday, May 14 and decided the stay-at-home order would expire at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 18.
While the local order will expire, they say the county will still be under the phase one reopening plan from Governor Mike Parson.
They said all business owners still have guidelines to follow.
The Caruthersville Police Department reminded residents that a curfew would still be in effect until midnight on May 18.
They said the Hayti Nutrition Center will not be opening yet, they will be waiting until a later date.
