Phenix City NFL star McKissic ready for new challenge with Redskins

“It’s hard work and dedication, executing at the highest ability, building that trust with the coaches, showing them I’m capable of doing this, playing special teams – it always starts on special teams first – that’s what it’s going to take -- just getting the job done. As simple as that may sound, I’m just going to have to do my job, show them day-in and day-out that I’m capable. I’ve got to compete like everyone else. I’ve just got to be ready for the storm.”