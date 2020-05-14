Police: 2 arrested after woman attacks man with bat and knife

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An altercation earlier this week on North 8th Street in Paragould has two people facing aggravated assault charges, according to Paragould police.
Trisha K. Mount and Michael A. Clayton, both of Paragould, were arrested May 13 on suspicion of aggravated assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to North 8th Street and saw Mount with a knife and a baseball bat.
“Mount armed herself with a knife and a baseball bat and charged an individual that was in the yard of a residence on North 8th Street,” the affidavit noted. “After a brief altercation, the victim (Clayton) took the knife and baseball bat and the parties separated. During the altercation, the victim suffered a small laceration to his hand.”
Police also said Clayton reportedly charged at the people at the scene.
“The defendant (Clayton) then began walking back towards the residence while the female and another individual continued making verbal statements from the roadway. The defendant then charged at the two individuals in the roadway and attempted to stab them with the knife multiple times,” Paragould police said in an affidavit.
A $10,000 cash-only bond was set for Mount and Clayton, who are both awaiting an arraignment date in circuit court.
