Police: Blytheville teacher arrested in rape case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville school teacher was being held Thursday in the Mississippi County jail after his arrest on suspicion of rape, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.
Gregory Briggs, 29, of Blytheville was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexually grooming of a child and internet stalking of a child after the investigation by Blytheville police.
Blytheville police said in a media release that a school resource officer was contacted May 12 by security members at the school.
“They reported that they had been contacted by the parent of a 13 year old student who had evidence of inappropriate contact of a sexual nature between their child and 29 year old Gregory Briggs, a teacher with the Blytheville Public Schools,” Thompson said in the media release.
Thompson said the investigation uncovered evidence.
“The subsequent investigation revealed additional evidence of inappropriate contact of a sexual nature between Briggs and other students. The students were interviewed and admitted to having, to varying degrees, a personal relationship of a sexual nature with Briggs.”
Thompson said detectives executed a search warrant May 13 at Briggs’ home and arrested Briggs.
In addition to Blytheville police, investigators with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division and school officials also assisted in the investigation, Thompson said.
No bond has been set in the case.
