SEMO Food Bank holds mobile food pantry in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank took their mobile food pantry to Kennett Thursday.
Boxes of food were handed out to anyone who needed it at Ely Baptist Church.
Pastor Matthew Kamper said the food bank brought out 320 boxes.
It is the church’s third time to hand out food to the community and the second time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they have handed out boxes of food.
Pastor Kamper said the drive is not only beneficial for those getting food, but for him and the volunteers as well.
“They are so appreciative of the food, and it’s really worth it to see people come through and see how happy they are, and we are glad to do it,” Kamper said. “It puts a smile on our face and we get to show them the love of Jesus Christ.”
Next week, the SEMO Food Bank will hold other mobile food pantries, including one at Reaching All in Need in Portageville. The event will take place on Thursday, May 21 at 5 p.m.
Another event will take place Saturday, May 23 at 9 a.m. at LIghthouse Church in Dexter.
