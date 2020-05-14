Sun Belt Conference reveals new logos

Press Release from the Sun Belt Conference
The Sun Belt Conference unveiled today its new logo identity with a revamped brand structure for all marks and revised color scheme.
Developed by the Brian Gundell Graphic Design Co., the new branding identity comes after a seven-month process to create a strong, cohesive set of marks to modernize the look while staying true to the conference’s mission.
“It was important for the Sun Belt to showcase a visual identity that looks and feels like a step toward the future while building on the foundation of the conference that we are so proud of,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We’re excited to unveil this new look that elevates the profile of the conference and embodies the spirit of our direction moving forward.”
The new branding is based on a combination of the conference name connected to a sunrise graphic displayed with the words “Sun Belt” and “SBC,” which creates primary, secondary and tertiary applications. A refreshed color scheme of navy and gold gives the marks a bolder presence and the custom typeface (Sun Belt Display) combined with the Quadon font family give the overall look an exclusive feel for the conference.
“We wanted to create a brand family that has applications that allowed us to adjust to best possible uses in the given situation,” added Gill. “Our primary logo will be the monogram version that says SBC that will live on our fields, courts and patches. Our secondary logo and wordmarks clearly define us as the Sun Belt Conference.” In addition, these designs provide school-specific uses of the Sun Belt marks for the league’s 12 full-time and two associate member institutions.
Click here to view our electronic logo launch. For more details on the logo, click here for the Sun Belt Conference branding guidebook.
