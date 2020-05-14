Suspects arrested after they tried to flush marijuana down toilet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of two suspects trying to flush marijuana down the toilet led police to find marijuana, counterfeit cash, drug paraphernalia and firearms during a search earlier this week.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Triston Lancaster, 20, and James Yancy, 20, both of Jonesboro were arrested by the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit after a search warrant at Wolf Creek Apartments.
“Suspects were found trying to flush green marijuana down the toilet during the execution of a search warrant at Wolf Creek Apartments,” the post noted.
Police found 541 grams of marijuana, nine counterfeit $100 bills, promethazine, drug paraphernalia and four firearms among other things, the post noted.
Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension, while Yancy was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
