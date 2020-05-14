Temporary crossing study nearing end; consultants’ recommendations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temporary pedestrian crosswalk on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro reaches the end of its study in July, but officials need the public’s help to conclude the study.
Since the crosswalk’s installation in Sept. 2019, only one pedestrian crash has occurred, according to Metropolitan Planning Organization director Cecelie Cochran.
“Several people almost hit him and then, he was actually hit within the crosswalk,” she says.
A camera installed near the crossing and Cochran’s eyewitness accounts saw close to 20 pedestrian near misses involving automobiles.
Consultants came in and gave Cochran two permanent options:
- Traffic Light
- Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon
The traffic light would be placed at the Johnson, Avenue/State Street intersection. Consultants prefer this option the best because after reviewing the data collected, they say motorists aren’t abiding by the current option.
A pedestrian hybrid beacon would be similar to the temporary crossing already installed.
It would be located 200 feet, west of the current crossing. This move would be required because it cannot be near driveways.
In addition, the beacon would have red flashing lights and an overhead traffic signal. Motorists would be required to come to a full stop.
Cochran says this pedestrian hybrid beacon would be a “step-up” from what we have right now.
“Whether or not you put something out there as prevision, you’re still going to have pedestrians crossing there,” she says. “Whether or not there’s a crosswalk there, whether or not there’s a light there, signal there. They were crossing before we put something temporarily in and they’ll continue to do so after our study is over with.”
The study must have public input to conclude, according to Cochran.
While COVID-19 continues, that limits the gathering of the information. Cochran is now working to create an interactive website for the public to put in their input.
The website will feature all data and exhibits collected since September. She says the website should be ready on May 28.
If you cannot reach a website, you can request a paper form by calling the MPO office at 870-933-4623.
The public comments will be open for three to four weeks and she encourages everyone to participate.
“Especially the citizens who live or drive through that area every day to go to where they’re going, they need to let us know their experience and how they’re doing, what they prefer and what they believe might be the most effective means,” she says.
The MPO plans to present all information to Jonesboro and Department of Transportation officials in July.
