Walnut Ridge discusses airport reclassification

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge discussed a change that could have huge implications for its airport.
Mayor Charles Snapp held an informational meeting Thursday about potentially applying to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to re-classify the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport as a Part 139 classification.
This means Walnut Ridge can land commercial and charter flights, much like Jonesboro and Little Rock, but with a smaller size. Also, collegiate charters would be able to land in Walnut Ridge, leading to closer travel from Arkansas State, to which Mayor Snapp hopes to have support from Jonesboro in that regard.
Currently, Walnut Ridge, a general aviation airport, can handle more weight than the Jonesboro Municipal Airport.
Mayor Snapp says Walnut Ridge has had to get creative to compete with getting industry and this would allow them to do just that. He says this has been discussed for many years but he believes now is the time to move forward with this.
“This is the opportunity that we have to look at seriously,” Mayor Snapp said. “Timing is everything and now appears to be the time to start moving forward with [the process].”
“We’re wanting to enhance what Jonesboro has and benefit all of Northeast Arkansas,” Snapp added.
The benefits presented by Fort Smith airport advisor Bob Johnson include economic development for the region and positive airport growth, along with jobs being provided and an increase in tax revenue.
However, while there isn’t a cost to re-classify, the cost of the project isn’t clear just yet.
The next step is a vote at the next city council meeting Monday to decide whether or not Mayor Snapp can apply.
