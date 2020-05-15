Agape House on the verge of closing; community steps in to keep their doors open

OAK GROVE, Ark. (KAIT) - We reported a few weeks ago about the Agape House financial struggles as they were on the brink of closing, but the community came together to keep it from happening.
Executive Director Sunny McMinn says their funds only lasted two weeks during their toughest time.
“We had accepted that, if we shut down, that it must be God’s plan,” she says. “That the Agape House had done what it was supposed to do here, and it was time to shut the doors because we knew as long as He wanted us open, we would be open.”
When the community heard of their struggles, help was on the way. They donated a total of $20,000, food donations, and cleaning supplies.
McMinn says it saved them from closing. Former Agape House graduates, churches, businesses, and individuals donated.
She says she enjoyed reconnecting with people who graduated years ago.
“Just to hear from people the Agape House had changed their lives, and to hear from them again. It was really good,” she says.
Shelly Browning graduated in 2007. When she heard of the house’s struggles, she eagerly donated.
“[Closing] can’t happen because there are people struggling just to live and they need the Agape House,” she says.
Agape House tenants can now be rest assured their program will continue.
McMinn says she’s thankful to all of those who donated to keep their doors open.
