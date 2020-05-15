Arkansas citizens can photograph public documents under FOIA

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled that citizens who request access to public documents under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act now have the right to take a picture of the documents using their cellphones.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the appellate court sided with Ben Motal, a Little Rock attorney against the city in a 5-1 decision.
Motal said the Little Rock Police Department prohibited him from photographing records related to a hit-and-run accident in which he said he was the victim.
He argued that violated the Freedom of Information law, which states public records “shall be open to inspection and copying by any citizen” of Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.