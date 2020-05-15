Arkansas State does video salute for graduating students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The commencement for Arkansas State University graduates has been postponed from its original date on Saturday, May 16 to Aug. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In spite of the cancellation, the university honored the seniors Friday by having what they called a video salute.
According to a post on the A-State Facebook page, the video salute was Friday.
The university also displayed the names of over 2,000 graduates on the screen in Centennial Bank Stadium as well as live on their Facebook page.
Also, the clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library will be lighted red on May 16 and 17 in honor of those graduating seniors.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.