Arkansas State does video salute for graduating students
May 15, 2020

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The commencement for Arkansas State University graduates has been postponed from its original date on Saturday, May 16 to Aug. 8, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In spite of the cancellation, the university honored the seniors Friday by having what they called a video salute.

Friday’s video salute will include the names of all 2,000-plus Red Wolves who have completed the requirements for graduation, along with their degree and any honors earned. The approximate times for each college’s names to appear on the board are as follows: College of Agriculture – 1:00 p.m. Neil Griffin College of Business – 1:05 p.m. College of Education & Behavioral Science – 1:19 p.m. College of Engineering & Computer Science – 2:20 p.m. College of Liberal Arts & Communication – 2:35 p.m. College of Nursing & Health Professions – 2:49 p.m. College of Sciences and Mathematics – 3:24 p.m. University College – 3:32 p.m. In addition, the clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library will be lighted red Saturday and Sunday evening as a special salute to members of Arkansas State’s Spring 2020 graduating class.

The university also displayed the names of over 2,000 graduates on the screen in Centennial Bank Stadium as well as live on their Facebook page.

Also, the clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library will be lighted red on May 16 and 17 in honor of those graduating seniors.

