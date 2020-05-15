Arkansas State does video salute for graduating students

Friday’s video salute will include the names of all 2,000-plus Red Wolves who have completed the requirements for graduation, along with their degree and any honors earned. The approximate times for each college’s names to appear on the board are as follows: College of Agriculture – 1:00 p.m. Neil Griffin College of Business – 1:05 p.m. College of Education & Behavioral Science – 1:19 p.m. College of Engineering & Computer Science – 2:20 p.m. College of Liberal Arts & Communication – 2:35 p.m. College of Nursing & Health Professions – 2:49 p.m. College of Sciences and Mathematics – 3:24 p.m. University College – 3:32 p.m. In addition, the clock tower of the Dean B. Ellis Library will be lighted red Saturday and Sunday evening as a special salute to members of Arkansas State’s Spring 2020 graduating class.