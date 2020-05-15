Balado breaks down 2020-21 Arkansas State basketball recruiting class

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Red Wolves basketball has certainly been busy on the recruiting trail.
Arkansas State signed 6 players total for the 2020-21 class, 4 of them in less than a month. Mario Fantina became the latest when he signed with A-State on Thursday.
He averaged nearly 13 points a game and led KK Zadar to the Croatian Junior League Finals. I caught up with head coach Mike Balado today, here’s his take on the recruiting class.
“We’ve been a pretty good offensive team. I think the length and athleticism brings a side of the ball that we need to continue to improve on, which is defense. You know, Markise Davis is a defender that can guard 5 positions, Keyon Wesley as well. Norchad Omier can guard 3 or more positions, Carter Jeffries with his size can guard 3 positions. Mario Fantina at point guard is 6′4”, so you can play him & guard multiple positions as well. So I’m really excited about that, we’ll be able to do a lot more things that I’ve wanted to do defensively. More switching, more zone stuff in the halfcourt, more presses. One thing that every single one of these guys can do is their ability to stretch the floor. If you look at Mario and Carter and also Markise Davis, and even Caleb London, those guys are threats behind the 3 point line. You look at our roster now, there’s 3 seniors, 3 juniors, 3 sophomores, and 4 freshmen. So we kinda got a good balance."
You can watch the entire 14 minute conversation above. Balado also updates the status of the non-conference schedule along with the search for a new assistant coach.
Arkansas State Men’s Basketball 2020-21 Recruiting Class
Markise Davis (guard/forward - Wallace State Community College)
