Clay Young honored at White House by President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC (KAIT) -A Jonesboro stock broker and developer who offered free rent to downtown Jonesboro business owners, provided they help their families and pay their employees, visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Friday and was honored by President Donald Trump.
Clay Young was at the White House for the afternoon event in the nation’s capital.
President Trump said the work by Young was great and helped people in their time of need.
“Clay, I want to thank you very much on behalf of all of us in the country. You can come up and say a few words. That’s a great thing. Thank you,” the President said.
The President also went on Twitter March 21 to honor Young for his work.
Young said the opportunity to help was important to him.
“I realized that I wanted to work with my tenants and forgiving the rent. It was the only option. I remember thinking you don’t kick people when they are down,” Young said.
Young also said Friday that several of the businesses he helped have already reopened and used federal Paycheck Protection Program funding.
