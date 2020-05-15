County judge looking to move emergency crew to ‘bigger, better facility’

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - After decades of serving the people of Mississippi County, the Blytheville Emergency Squad is looking to move.
In a news release posted on social media Friday, County Judge John Nelson stated he would personally pledge $1,000 toward the construction of a new building for the squad.
He said the expansion and renovation on the Blytheville courthouse made it necessary to relocate the Emergency Squad building.
The building would be located on property the county purchased next to Pafford Ambulance.
He said the land, where a trailer park once stood, has been cleared of a house, trees, and trailers.
“This move will provide much more room for a bigger and better facility for the volunteers to operate,” he said.
The new location will also provide them access to Division Street, which is an extension of Highway 61 located between Highway 18 and Interstate 55.
Nelson said that gives the squad “quick access to the entire county.”
It just needs funding.
In addition to the $1,000 he plans to put up, the county judge said he has spoken to Pafford about contributing to the effort.
In the statement he recalled how “private subscriptions” were raised to construct the building the squad of volunteers now occupies.
“I am asking you for your support and financial contribution to this as well,” Nelson said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.