COVID-19 drive-thru screening set for White River Medical Center

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A group in Independence County will be hosting a community drive-thru screening test for COVID-19 on May 21, officials said Friday.
The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 at the east entrance at White River Medical Center on Harrison Street in Batesville.
According to a media release, medical professionals will be at the event to evaluate people for symptoms and possible exposure to COVID-19.
If it is needed, people will be tested for COVID-19.
People will need to provide insurance information.
However, people who do not have insurance can call 870-613-6145 to set up arrangements, officials said.
Also, a photo ID is required.
Anyone who participates in the event must arrive in a vehicle and stay in their vehicle until staff tells them where to go.
“WRMC requests participants limit the number of people in each vehicle to only those needing the screening and asks that those needing screenings be seated next to a working window,” officials said in a media release.
In addition to WRMC, the Independence County Health Department and the UAMS Family Medical Center are working on the project.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.