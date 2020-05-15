Live on GMR8: COVID-19 testing site opens today in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, May 15. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
News Headlines
As COVID-19 cases begin to rise in Northeast Arkansas, a free drive-thru testing site opens today in Jonesboro. Jurnee Taylor is live throughout the 6 o’clock hour with everything you need to know to get tested.
City leaders in one Region 8 town hope a new classification will bring more traffic to their airport.
Two local agencies are joining forces to fight homelessness in Craighead County.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
Weather Headlines
A cold front stalls to our north as we head into the weekend, leading to showers and thunderstorms across Region 8.
We expect a half-inch of rainfall areawide with higher amounts in our western counties.
You’ll notice higher humidity over the next couple days with highs near 80.
Early next week, the front clears Region 8, drawing in drier and cooler air.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
