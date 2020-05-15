Local health units to offer COVID-19 testing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - All local health units around Region 8 will have COVID-19 tests, starting Monday, May 18.
The test will be a nasal swab test that is self-administered with a health professional nearby if you have any questions. Each unit will accept walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged so that the staff can prepare and ensure social distancing.
Tests will be given outside, weather permitting, and results typically come back within two to three days.
Center Director for Local Public Health at the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Don Adams says testing is a part of helping the state move forward.
“If they’ll get tested, then, that will help us control that spread of this disease," Adams said. "That way, we can keep progressing forward with opening up the economy and businesses and our normal daily lives.”
If you’ve shown signs, such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath or have been in contact with anyone with these symptoms, you are encouraged to take the test.
For those concerned about the cost, the ADH says that there is no out-of-pocket cost for you to get the test done, but insurance may be billed for those who have it.
A full list of the local health units, including hours of operation, addresses, and phone numbers can be found on the ADH’s website.
