Local musician raises money from her porch for tornado victims

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A local musician has been forced off of the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now, she’s performing on her front porch to raise money for tornado victims.
Dalanie Taylor pulls out her guitar on Sundays and covers songs requested by friends on Facebook for tips; the same she would have done pre-COVID.
This Tuesday, she went live and took requests for tips and donations that were directly given to a family who lost their home in the recent tornado.
“I knew my people would come through. All I had to do was go live and tell them what’s going on," Taylor said.
She was able to raise $600 and Dalanie says she will always use her gift to help others.
Dalanie did not know the family; a friend reached out and asked for help.
“If I can just record myself doing it and help a family pay for their hotel and buy stuff for them, why would I not do that? It’s really cool to be able to take my passion and help someone else and I’m not doing anything else other than what I would normally do," Taylor said.
She says that’s what truly matters, and she is sure she will do it again soon.
To help her help others, click here to see her next session.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.