Police investigate murder after woman found dead in Searcy

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Searcy police are asking for help from the public after a woman was found dead inside her home Friday morning.
According to a media release from Searcy police, officers found the body of Madison Clevenger, 23, of Searcy at the home on the home on Horton Street around 8:15 a.m. May 15.
Officers went to the home after finding out Clevenger did not show up for work and was not answering her phone.
Details are scarce. However, police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the case can call Searcy police at 501-279-1038.
