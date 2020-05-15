Road work on Highway 351 slated in Jonesboro

Road work on Highway 351 slated in Jonesboro
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 15, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 8:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The bridge over Whiteman Creek in Jonesboro will be closed temporarily due to maintenance, state highway officials said Friday.

All lanes of Highway 351 will be closed over the bridge between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The work will begin on Monday, May 18, and will continue through Thursday, May 21.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said in a media release that drivers should use the frontage road connection to Highway 463 in place of the bridge while the businesses north of the bridge can be accessed via the north terminal of Industrial Drive at Nettleton Avenue.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.