Suspect in Lawrence County murder shot and killed in Mississippi

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who was wanted in connection with a murder in Lawrence County earlier this month was shot and killed in Oxford, Mississippi Friday.
According to US Marshal Bob Clark, Hunter Carlstrom, 33, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals.
A U.S. Marshal was shot in the incident twice, but is going to be okay, Clark said.
Clark told Region 8 News that marshals approached, gave chase and Carlstrom jumped out of a car and started shooting.
U.S. Marshals, the East Arkansas Task Force and Oxford police were at the scene and assisted the case, Clark said, noting, Carlstrom’s wife was also apprehended at the scene.
No details were released about her role in any of the incidents, officials said.
Arkansas State Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department had been investigating the homicide in the Smithville community.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home at 50 Lawrence County Road 2741 on May 7 due to an unresponsive person.
There, they found the body of James Sartorelli. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
According to a media release from the Arkansas State Police, special agents with the ASP Criminal Investigation Division were requested Thursday to help Lawrence County deputies in the investigation.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that several interviews have been conducted and persons of interests have been developed.
