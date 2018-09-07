Warm and Humid Weekend with Scattered Storms

Scattered showers and storms continue this weekend with the best chance during the day Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms will linger into parts of the overnight, however. By Sunday night, I think the rain will be gone. Warm and humid air lingers until Monday when winds switch to the north bringing in drier air. Monday through the rest of the week look dry! Temperatures will be cool at first, but warmer weather returns through the week. One uncertainty to the forecast is cloud cover. An upper level low will stall east of Region 8. This may add clouds to the forecast keeping us cooler than the forecast highs of mid to upper 70s.