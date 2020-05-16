Century Casino in Cape Girardeau to reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau casino plans to open soon with a new look, a new name and new social distancing practices to keep you safe.
Century Casino General Manager Lyle Randolph said the casino will be open in two weeks.
“The closure is extended to May 31st at midnight, so we anticipate reopening on June first," he said.
He said once they reopen, he looks forward to bringing back as many employees as possible.
“Our goal is to bring back all of the employees who were furloughed," he said. “We’re going to phase that in, obviously, when we are able to understand about business levels. But our goal is to bring everyone back.”
Along with a new heat-sensing camera at the entrance, the casino floor has also taken several new safety measures.
“Slot machines will be a combination of some machines may have barriers in place, some will be distanced. Additional social distancing barriers on table games. At any point of transaction, there will also be barriers. Additional hand sanitizer stations. We also have a face shield that’s available. They can wear that separately or in conjunction with a mask," he said.
The casino wants to make sure everyone is safe.
“We want our guests and employees to know that safety is the number one priority," he said. "We’re taking all these precautions to try to ensure that safety.”
