Man facing murder charge in connection to deadly stabbing in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Sikeston, Missouri.
Joseph B. Cannon, 40, of Poplar Bluff, was charged on Friday, May 15 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Cannon was arrested on Friday morning in Dexter, Mo. He remains in custody with no bond allowed.
Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said the investigation continues.
“...we are pleased to have enough evidence to charge someone for this brutal act,” he said. “Several people came forth, offering information, which assisted us greatly in this investigation.”
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 28-year-old Jared Dante’ Tipler. DPS Chief James McMillen said, according to family members, the victim identified as female and went by the name Nina Pop.
Officers found Pop’s body Sunday night around 9 p.m. on May 3 after receiving a call about an unresponsive person at an apartment at 600 S. New Madrid Street.
Authorities said it appears someone assaulted Pop and she died from her injuries.
Sikeston DPS Officer Evelyn Aceves said a lot of people in town knew Nina Pop, who worked at a local fast food restaurant.
Pop’s friend Emory McCauley shared photos with us.
“She was always happy and we try not to take that personally, but it hits home a little bit," Aceves said.
Officer Aceves said the K and R Apartments see a lot of traffic, both day and night. They were hoping to piece together a timeline that included anyone who may have seen Pop on Sunday before the assault.
“If they heard anything, if they saw anyone suspicious, any vehicle that they usually don’t see there, we want to know that information," Aceves said.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or Crime Stoppers Hotline at 573-471-1500. All tips can remain anonymous.
“I know that a lot of people think, might think any information, any small information might not help, but at this time any information will most definitely help. We want to have a timeline of when this might have occured," Officer Aceves said.
Several agencies helped in the investigation, including: the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, Dexter Police Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department, St. Louis County, MSHP Crime Lab, FBI of Cape Girardeau, Secret Service of St. Louis and the Kansas City Anti-Violence Project.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.