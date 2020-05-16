New Madrid Health Department reports first COVID-19 related death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has reported the first COVID-19 related death in New Madrid County.
The county has had 14 confirmed cases.
The Heath Department stated that there are currently two active cases in the county, and that they do not count recoveries because “the CDC has not provided a definition of recovery. Recovery could last months and should not be defined by the positive patient coming off of quarantine, as some of these patients will still have health issues related to the virus after quarantine period is over.”
The department went on the give advice on how to prevent the spread of the virus.
They advised:
- Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Stay home if you are sick.
