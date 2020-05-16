Stoddard Co. health center: county has ‘hot spot’ of COVID-19 cases at nursing home; 20 residents test positive

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center said the county has a “hot spot” of COVID-19 cases at a nursing home, the Crowley Ridge Nursing Home.
The health center posted the following on its Facebook page:
They said they are aware of a few existing cases among residents in the nursing. They said all residents and staff at the nursing home have been tested.
20 residents and two staff members have tested positive. Five of the residents have been hospitalized.
The 15 other residents are isolated to a single wing of the nursing home.
The health center said the facility was “one of the first to take steps to prevent this type of situation in late February/early March.” At this time, they are not aware of how the virus got into the nursing home.
According to the health center, the facility has more than enough PPE and other necessary medical equipment. The staff are continuing to learn effective infection control strategies.
The nursing home has begun “round two” of testing, they are awaiting results.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.