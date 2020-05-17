ASU Regional Farmers Market to open up with restrictions due to COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The ASU Regional Farmers Market announced on social media this weekend that they will be opening on Saturday, May 23rd with some changes.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and both vendors and customers will be required to wear masks.
Pets are no longer allowed except for service animals and all educational programs and music events will be canceled until further notice.
The market will not be offering wooden tokens this year. However, EBT tokens will still be offered to SNAP customers and exact change is encouraged for those who pay with cash.
The layout of the market will be changing as well. Vendors will have six feet of space between their booths and set up booths farther back to allow for a bigger walkway for customers.
All vendors will also have an empty table in front of all of their products and only the vendor will handle the products until they are sold.
The walkway will be divided with rope/tape and traffic will only flow one direction.
All customers will be lined up at the entrance six feet apart from each other and that distance will be maintained for the entire experience.
Officials also encourage people to talk to their vendors about pre-ordering and to make a list to minimize their time in the store.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.