Gates of Graceland to reopen this week under new health and safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley’s Graceland is set to open Thursday, May 21 after temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns. But like many businesses across the Mid-South, there are some changes.
Mansion tours have been reduced to 25% capacity for guests wanting to walk the halls as the King of Rock 'n' Roll did, restaurants will operate at 50% capacity and patio seating will be available.
Graceland’s new health and safety protocols also include associates wearing masks. Temperature checks are being implemented for both associates and guests. Graceland says there are social distancing markers placed throughout the property, hand sanitizing stations and touchless pay options to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” stated Joel Weinshanker, Managing Partner of Graceland Holdings. “We’re doing this in a safe manner and in the best interest for our community, our employees and our guests. Together, we will succeed.”
Due to limited capacity, guests are encouraged to reserve tickets before visiting: https://www.graceland.com/ticket-information
