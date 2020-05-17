Gr8 JOB: Valley View students do their best to make Blazer Bunch prom special during pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A club at one area school recently provided a great memory for students with special needs with a prom.
According to school officials, the Blazer Bunch Club matches general education students with special needs students at Valley View to make lifelong friendships.
So, when the organization was unable to have their Blazer Bunch Special Prom, they went to those students for help.
On Friday, March 15, the members of the club met at the school and then went house to house to the members of the special needs class. From there, the students danced to their favorite songs.
The students started dancing at 3:00 p.m. and didn’t finish until 6:00 p.m.
