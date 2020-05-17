Man rescued from Black River after nearly 30 hours

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man was rescued Saturday from the Black River after an exhaustive search, authorities said.
According to a post on the Clay County Emergency Task Force SAR Facebook page, the task force, Clay County deputies, Arkansas Game and Fish and local residents searched the river by boat and air for the man, a 76-year-old fisherman from Paragould.
The post noted the man launched his boat at 8 a.m. Friday but did not return.
“We are proud to say that the group effort between these agencies and the civilian volunteers paid off today,” the post read. “Although he spent nearly 30 hours on the water, he was found unharmed and was safely brought back to his family!"
