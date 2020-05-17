TBI: Man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The 49-year-old man who was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Germantown has been identified.
According to preliminary information, Germantown police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance at a residence on Corisca Drive near Kirby Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
TBI says when officers arrived on the scene they came in contact with Brian Cooper who reportedly had several firearms and refused to drop his weapons.
TBI’s statement reads: “For reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at the man, fatally wounding him.”
Agents with TBI are still working to investigate the specific cause of the shooting.
Officers involved in this case will not be identified and none were injured in this incident.
