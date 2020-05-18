Chamber of Commerce offering free lunch and COVID-19 tests

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to a free COVID-19 test, one Northeast Arkansas chamber of commerce is also handing out free lunches.
The Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce announced Monday it would provide free drive-thru coronavirus screenings and tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
The tests will be administered at First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut in Blytheville. They will be available to anyone with or without symptoms.
In addition to the free screenings, the chamber will also provide free box lunches.
