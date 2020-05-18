Convention Center discusses future events with lifted restrictions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As coronavirus public restrictions lift from smaller groups gathering to larger ones, venues in Jonesboro eagerly look to book events to fill their rooms.
The Red Wolf Convention Center’s 14 breakout rooms can accommodate the 50 person limit on gatherings.
General Manager Kraig Promrenke said the organization took a “negative downturn” since the pandemic started.
“I can tell you, it’s been a hit, there’s no question about that," Promrenke said. "We forecasted a lot more business than we have been doing. The biggest hit has been in groups, conventions, and so forth. We built this big, beautiful convention center ready to go, and unfortunately, most of the groups have postponed.”
Starting Monday, the groups of 50 can book events. Promrenke said their facility will keep everyone safe.
People will be stationed outside the door, counting people as they walk in and will make sure they wear their masks.
“We’re doing everything by the guidelines and then some,” he said.
The staff can easily accommodate quick changes between events while disinfecting.
“We can move things pretty quickly and we can shuttle groups in and out of here and do it with the proper cleaning and sanitizing and so forth. We’ve kind of learned how to do that pretty well. We’re going to work with them and get them in here the best that we can,” he added.
Promrenke says while he’s been in the industry for 38 years, he’s never seen anything like this. However, he’s eager to continue work while keeping everyone safe.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.