GoFundMe funds growing to help former Razorback
De'Anthony Curtis played for Arkansas from 2008 until 2011. (Source: Marc F. Henning)
By Chris Hudgison | May 18, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 4:33 PM

EL DORADO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of folks are giving back to help a former Razorback & Lyon assistant coach.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that De’Anthony Curtis suffered burns in a accident at his home earlier this month. A GoFundMe was set up to support Curtis and his family, it’s raised over 20 thousand dollars in just 3 days.

[ GoFundMe - Fundraiser for De'Anthony Curtis. ]

Curtis played running back, wide receiver, & cornerback for the Hogs from 2008 to 2011. He recorded touchdowns in 2009 against Tennessee and

