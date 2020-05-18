GoFundMe funds growing to help former Razorback

EL DORADO, Ark. (KAIT) - A lot of folks are giving back to help a former Razorback & Lyon assistant coach.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that De’Anthony Curtis suffered burns in a accident at his home earlier this month. A GoFundMe was set up to support Curtis and his family, it’s raised over 20 thousand dollars in just 3 days.
Curtis played running back, wide receiver, & cornerback for the Hogs from 2008 to 2011. He recorded touchdowns in 2009 against Tennessee and
