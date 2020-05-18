Gov. Hutchinson thanks Region 8 News for tornado coverage

The office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent this letter to Region 8 News. (Source: KAIT)
By Glen Hale | May 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 4:26 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson thanked Region 8 News for its coverage of the March 29 tornado that tore through Jonesboro, resulting in numerous injuries, but no deaths.

The letter praises KAIT for its “unwavering commitment to the people of Northeast Arkansas.”

Region 8 News was live on the air and online when the tornado touched down in Jonesboro.

“You undoubtedly saved lives during last month’s tornado that was a direct hit to the city of Jonesboro,” part of the letter read.

Read the full letter below.

The office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson sent this letter to Region 8 News. (Source: KAIT)

