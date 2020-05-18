Kentucky HS LB Michael Lunz II commits to Arkansas State

RADCLIFF, Ky. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added another commitment to their 2021 class.
North Hardin (KY) linebacker Michael Lunz II verballed with the Red Wolves over the weekend. He had offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Tulane, Georgia State, Navy, Akron, Western Michigan, & Toledo. Lunz II is one of several key players on defense for the Trojans. North Hardin went 13-1 in 2019, their only loss came in the KHSAA Class 6A Semifinals.
Lunz II is the 4th Red Wolves commitment in the 2021 recruiting class.
