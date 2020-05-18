Malco Summer Drive-In reopens to sold-out crowd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in nearly two months, families were welcomed back to one outdoor theater in Memphis.
“I’m here with my family, my son daughter in law and grand kids. Very exciting,” said Gale Jennings, movie goer.
Families who had been cooped up for weeks because of the coronavirus enjoyed a Friday night at the movies.
“The first chance we’ve had to see a movie in the last few months. This is the only opportunity around here we’re going to be able to do that,” said Nathan Garner, movie goer.
These families took the opportunity to have a picnic as well because you want to arrive early to get a good spot at the Malco Drive-In on Summer Avenue.
And this Friday night was sold out, which is something that does not surprise Karen Melton with Malco.
“There’s a pent-up demand for families, folks that want to get out of the house. This is one of the safest things you can do,” said Karen Melton, Malco Theatres. “They’re doing a good job cleaning restrooms every 30 minutes I think. They have social distancing spots at the concession.”
Malco has taken a lot of precautions. There are X’s on the ground for social distancing, employees are wearing masks and gloves and work behind plexiglass. You can’t go inside the concession. The food is all packaged and you can’t get refills.
Only half the number of cars are allowed in the drive in -- that means almost 500 cars.
And Malco is offering a deal $20 a car.
For Jackie Stewart it is a kind of home coming a family affair.
“Malco is like part of the family. It was my son’s first job when he worked here for many years. Now my daughter worked here through college. She’s still here," said Jackie Stewart, movie goer.
Malco plans to be open seven nights a week, showing double features.
