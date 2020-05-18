NEA Board of Realtors give over $100,000 in grants

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NEA Board of Realtors through Hearts and Homes has been helping those whose property has been damaged by the tornados a month ago.
Over $100,000 has been given out to assist in mortgage payments.
Hearts and Homes was established in 2009 by Arkansas Realtors to help citizens who have been affected by a natural disaster or other catastrophic events with their mortgage payments.
Huffstetler says that she wants to lend a helping hand during this time.
Erica Huffstetler, Association Executive at the NEA Board of Realtors, helped organize all the donations and giving of money for people who faced damage by the tornados.
“We’re just here to help people," Huffstetler said. "[We’re here to] make sure that they have a healthy place to live and have a roof over their head.”
Huffstetler says over 200 people filled out applications to receive a grant and they are hoping to receive more money from the National Association of Realtors.
