Red, White, and Blood Drive comes to Brookland on May 19

American Red Cross (Source: Julian Esparza)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 18, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated May 18 at 8:48 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As a part of U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford's partnership with the Red Cross to help supply blood to those in need during the pandemic, a second blood drive will happen this week.

In a Facebook post, the second Red, White, Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.

If you would like to give blood, they will accept walk-ins from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church, 200 N. Oak St.

If you would like to make an appointment, you can visit the Red Cross website or call at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

