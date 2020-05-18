Red, White, and Blood Drive comes to Brookland on May 19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As a part of U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford's partnership with the Red Cross to help supply blood to those in need during the pandemic, a second blood drive will happen this week.
In a Facebook post, the second Red, White, Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.
If you would like to give blood, they will accept walk-ins from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church, 200 N. Oak St.
If you would like to make an appointment, you can visit the Red Cross website or call at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
