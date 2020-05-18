Safety guidelines put in place for upcoming elections

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Election Commission is putting guidelines in place with the hopes that people will be able to vote in-person at the election annex as early as August 11 for the Jonesboro Public Schools special election.
The annex is expected to be the location for the upcoming election, but it is not official yet.
The steps being taken include social distancing with markings on the floor, along with machines being cleaned after each voter finishes and the venue itself will be cleaned and sanitized the day before the vote.
All voters will have access to hand sanitizer as well.
Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack says Craighead County requested $20,000 from the state’s $5.6 million received by way of the CARES Act to use for new equipment.
“Masks, shields, I want to do face shields for all of the coworkers," Clack said. "[As well as a] UV light, to help with the absentee ballot processing.”
For those worried about handling equipment, Clack says the stylus pens used to vote will be replaced with disposable cotton swabs to ensure safety.
In addition, each worker will be provided with masks, gloves, and face shields, but they will not be required to wear them.
Craighead County is also offering a drive-thru voting option starting with the August 11 election as well as the options to vote in-person or with an absentee ballot.
