Sheriff’s office to issue deputies ‘less lethal’ shotguns

CLEBURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - In the hands of a trained law enforcement officer, shotguns are powerful tools in the fight against crime.
Now, one sheriff’s office is offering deputies some less-lethal options to add to their proverbial “toolbox.”
Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown announced Monday his office will provide repurposed shotguns that fire a bean bag or rubber bullets.
“We have been working over the past several months to repurpose several shotguns, certify deputies, and implement a policy to govern the use of those shotguns,” Brown said. “We believe these shotguns will be a potentially life-saving tool and will complement the other less lethal tools already in use by deputies.”
Right now, they are distributing the shotguns to supervisors. Eventually, each deputy will have one.
“As law enforcement officers, our ultimate goal in tense situations is to resolve them as peacefully as possible,” Brown said. “That is made increasingly more possible by adding more less lethal options for our deputies to use.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.